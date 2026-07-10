Nolan's 'The Odyssey' premieres in Mumbai July 10 and 11

IMAX sellouts Mumbai ₹3,100 Delhi-NCR ₹2,500

Matt Damon leads as Odysseus, with Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Robert Pattinson rounding out the cast.

With hype building fast, IMAX tickets are selling out quickly: Mumbai prices top out at ₹3,100 while Delhi-NCR hits ₹2,500. Early morning screenings in Delhi start at 6:30am

This marks Nolan's third visit to India, following previous visits for filming The Dark Knight Rises and Tenet here.