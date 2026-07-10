Nolan's 'The Odyssey' premieres in Mumbai July 10 and 11
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's latest film, The Odyssey, is making its world debut in Mumbai on July 10 and 11, just before its global release on July 17, 2026.
Based on the classic Greek epic, the movie brings Nolan back to India alongside producer Emma Thomas and stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland for the big premiere.
IMAX sellouts Mumbai ₹3,100 Delhi-NCR ₹2,500
Matt Damon leads as Odysseus, with Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Charlize Theron, and Robert Pattinson rounding out the cast.
With hype building fast, IMAX tickets are selling out quickly: Mumbai prices top out at ₹3,100 while Delhi-NCR hits ₹2,500. Early morning screenings in Delhi start at 6:30am
This marks Nolan's third visit to India, following previous visits for filming The Dark Knight Rises and Tenet here.