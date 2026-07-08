Nolan's 'The Odyssey' to have 2 official companion books

'The Odyssey' companion books detail production

The first book, Filming the Odyssey, is packed with behind-the-scenes stories, interviews with Nolan and the cast, plus on-set photos and concept art. Matt Damon (who stars in the film) even wrote the intro.

The second book, The World of the Odyssey: A Visual Journey (out in September for $30), explores characters, settings, and key moments from the movie.

Both promise an inside look at how this epic came together.