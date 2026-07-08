Nolan's 'The Odyssey' to have 2 official companion books
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's new film The Odyssey is dropping July 17, and it's coming with two official companion books for fans who want more than just the movie.
Insight Editions, Universal Pictures, and Syncopy are teaming up to give a deep dive into both the making of the film and its mythological world.
'The Odyssey' companion books detail production
The first book, Filming the Odyssey, is packed with behind-the-scenes stories, interviews with Nolan and the cast, plus on-set photos and concept art. Matt Damon (who stars in the film) even wrote the intro.
The second book, The World of the Odyssey: A Visual Journey (out in September for $30), explores characters, settings, and key moments from the movie.
Both promise an inside look at how this epic came together.