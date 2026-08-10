Nolan's 'The Odyssey' tops $1.1B, beats 'The Dark Knight Rises'
Entertainment
Christopher Nolan's newest film, The Odyssey, just broke his own box office record, beating The Dark Knight Rises with over $1.1 billion worldwide as of August 10, 2026.
This IMAX take on Homer's classic stars Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Robert Pattinson.
'The Odyssey' IMAX record $289 million
The Odyssey has pulled in $461 million from North America and $6.3 million internationally so far. It also set a new IMAX record with $289 million, outperforming even Avatar in that format.
With several screenings reportedly sold out well into September and a big China release coming up (after already earning $6.3 million there in previews), the movie looks set to keep smashing records and cement Nolan's spot as one of Hollywood's top directors.