Nolan's 'The Odyssey' trailer shows Trojan horse and practical effects
Christopher Nolan's latest, The Odyssey, just dropped its new trailer, and it's a big one. The film adapts Homer's legendary story, with Matt Damon starring as Odysseus.
Expect intense moments like the Trojan Horse sequence, all done with practical effects and huge sets.
The movie lands in theaters worldwide on July 17, 2026.
'The Odyssey' uses custom IMAX cameras
This is the first movie ever shot entirely on IMAX cameras developed with manufacturers to create custom IMAX cameras by Nolan and Hoyte van Hoytema to fix old technical issues.
Filming took place across Greece, Morocco, and Italy for that authentic vibe.
The cast is stacked: Anne Hathaway, Zendaya (as Athena), Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong'o all feature.
There's even a wild Cyclops battle using animatronics and puppetry for extra realism.
Composer Ludwig Goransson is back too for the soundtrack.