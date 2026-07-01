Nolan's 'The Odyssey' trailer shows Trojan horse and practical effects

'The Odyssey' uses custom IMAX cameras

This is the first movie ever shot entirely on IMAX cameras developed with manufacturers to create custom IMAX cameras by Nolan and Hoyte van Hoytema to fix old technical issues.

Filming took place across Greece, Morocco, and Italy for that authentic vibe.

The cast is stacked: Anne Hathaway, Zendaya (as Athena), Tom Holland, Charlize Theron, and Lupita Nyong'o all feature.

There's even a wild Cyclops battle using animatronics and puppetry for extra realism.

Composer Ludwig Goransson is back too for the soundtrack.