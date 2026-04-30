Nolan's 'The Odyssey' uses IMAX and runs under 3 hours

'The Odyssey' cast Damon Holland Hathaway

The Odyssey reimagines Homer's legendary tale of Odysseus trying to get home after the Trojan War.

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, with Tom Holland as Telemachus, and Anne Hathaway as Penelope.

Nolan shared at CinemaCon that filming took the team everywhere from boats to caves around the world, and he gave a special shout-out to Damon for his dedication through it all.

Adapting such a famous story was "a huge responsibility," Nolan admitted, but he hopes their hard work brings new life (and some big-screen magic) to this timeless adventure.