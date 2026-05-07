'Sarke Chunar' controversy: Nora Fatehi to appear before NCW today

Details Fatehi to appear at 11:30am Fatehi is set to appear before the NCW on Thursday at 11:30am. The Commission had earlier taken suo motu cognizance of the matter, citing concerns over sexually suggestive content and its potential impact on public decency and minors. The actor had earlier distanced herself from the song's Hindi version, stating that she had only shot the Kannada version and that her permission had not been sought for its use in Hindi.

Actor's response Dutt committed to sponsoring education of 50 tribal girl children When Dutt appeared before the NCW, he submitted a written apology and expressed regret. He also committed to sponsoring the education of 50 tribal girl children as part of efforts toward social welfare and women's empowerment. The song Sarke Chunar had sparked public outrage over its allegedly sexually explicit lyrics, ultimately leading to its removal from YouTube by the makers.

Advertisement