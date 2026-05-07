'Sarke Chunar' controversy: Nora Fatehi to appear before NCW today
What's the story
Actor Nora Fatehi will appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday. The appearance is in connection with the alleged vulgar portrayal of women in the song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke from the film KD: The Devil. Last month, actor Sanjay Dutt had also appeared before the NCW and submitted a written apology for any "unintended" harm caused to society.
Details
Fatehi to appear at 11:30am
Fatehi is set to appear before the NCW on Thursday at 11:30am. The Commission had earlier taken suo motu cognizance of the matter, citing concerns over sexually suggestive content and its potential impact on public decency and minors. The actor had earlier distanced herself from the song's Hindi version, stating that she had only shot the Kannada version and that her permission had not been sought for its use in Hindi.
Actor's response
Dutt committed to sponsoring education of 50 tribal girl children
When Dutt appeared before the NCW, he submitted a written apology and expressed regret. He also committed to sponsoring the education of 50 tribal girl children as part of efforts toward social welfare and women's empowerment. The song Sarke Chunar had sparked public outrage over its allegedly sexually explicit lyrics, ultimately leading to its removal from YouTube by the makers.
Official statement
Women's dignity cannot be compromised in name of creativity: NCW
NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar had earlier taken a strong stance on the issue, asserting that the dignity of women cannot be compromised in the name of creativity. Meanwhile, KD: The Devil hit theaters on April 30 and received mixed reviews. Directed by Prem, it stars Dutt, Dhruva Sarja, Shilpa Shetty, and Jisshu Sengupta.