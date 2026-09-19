Norwood's slow answers highlight Particle6 limits on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'

Things got even more interesting when actor Tom Conti asked if the film's characters were AI. Norwood dodged at first, then admitted they used "digital twins."

Out of nowhere, she started speaking Cantonese! When Morgan asked about it, Norwood called it "a little hiccup" and said these glitches are rare, even for her.

When Morgan asked why she began speaking another language completely randomly, for no reason, the exchange was puzzling.