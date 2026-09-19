Norwood's slow answers highlight Particle6 limits on 'Piers Morgan Uncensored'
Entertainment
Tilly Norwood, an AI character from Particle6, ran into some awkward moments on Piers Morgan Uncensored while promoting the film Misaligned.
The interview was part of the Misaligned press tour, but instead it highlighted some real limitations: her answers were slow and sometimes unclear.
Norwood admits 'digital twins,' speaks Cantonese
Things got even more interesting when actor Tom Conti asked if the film's characters were AI. Norwood dodged at first, then admitted they used "digital twins."
Out of nowhere, she started speaking Cantonese! When Morgan asked about it, Norwood called it "a little hiccup" and said these glitches are rare, even for her.
When Morgan asked why she began speaking another language completely randomly, for no reason, the exchange was puzzling.