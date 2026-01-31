'Noyontara': Shubham Dipta to lead Season 2
Entertainment
Shubham Dipta, known for his role in Mangal Lakshmi, is set to headline the new season of Noyontara.
This time, he's playing a more complex character that steps away from the usual TV hero vibe.
He'll be joining with his on-screen family and helping take the storyline forward.
Dipta's last role and achievements
Dipta's last performance as Kartik Nigam—a musician navigating romance and family drama—earned him industry recognition.
He even studied Sonu Nigam's singing style to prep for that role, showing off his dedication and passion for acting.
With Noyontara bringing him in as its new lead, it's clear he's becoming one of TV's rising stars to watch.