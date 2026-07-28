NTR out for 6 to 8 weeks after 'Dragon' injury
Entertainment
Jr NTR hurt his shoulder on July 27 while filming his new movie, Dragon. Doctors have told him to rest for six to eight weeks, so shooting is on pause for now.
His team says there's no need to worry and they'll keep fans posted as he recovers.
'Dragon' stars NTR as assassin Luger
Directed by Prashanth Neel, Dragon is a period drama set in 1967, with Jr NTR playing Luger, a fierce assassin caught up in the world of the Golden Triangle's opium trade.
The cast also includes Anil Kapoor, Biju Menon, Khushbu Sundar, and Rukmini Vasanth.
The film is set to hit theaters worldwide on June 11, 2027.