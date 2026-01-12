Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding is all over the internet
Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben just got married, and their wedding videos are everywhere right now.
The couple had a dreamy Christian ceremony in Udaipur recently, followed by traditional Hindu pheras the next day.
Clips of them exchanging vows, sharing a kiss, and looking super happy in their white outfits have everyone talking.
Pre-wedding fun and celeb vibes
The celebrations kicked off with lively pre-wedding events—think haldi with dhol beats and a sangeet where Kriti Sanon danced to Lollipop Lagelu with Varun Sharma, plus a sweet moment with Kriti and her mom dancing for the couple.
Who was there & what people are saying
It was an intimate yet star-studded affair with guests like Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Kabir Bahia, and close family.
Fans and friends have been flooding social media with love for the newlyweds.
Kriti summed it up on Instagram: "My heart is full! Love, happiness, blessings. #StebiNupur."