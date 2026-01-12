Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding is all over the internet Entertainment Jan 12, 2026

Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben just got married, and their wedding videos are everywhere right now.

The couple had a dreamy Christian ceremony in Udaipur recently, followed by traditional Hindu pheras the next day.

Clips of them exchanging vows, sharing a kiss, and looking super happy in their white outfits have everyone talking.