'Shell' review: Elisabeth Moss's horror-comedy is a body-horror satire
Shell, a darkly funny body-horror film starring Elisabeth Moss and directed by Max Minghella, will be available to stream on Lionsgate Play from January 16, 2026.
The story follows Samantha, a fading actress dealing with psoriasis and ageism, who checks into the high-end Shell wellness clinic run by the icy CEO Zoe (Kate Hudson).
The movie dives into the pressures of beauty standards and how far people will go to fit in.
Where to watch
You will be able to watch Shell on Lionsgate Play starting January 16, 2026.
Why it stands out (and where it stumbles)
Elisabeth Moss gives an honest, standout performance as Samantha—her journey from insecurity to empowerment feels real and relatable. Kate Hudson also impresses as the ruthless clinic boss.
The film uses sharp dark humor to poke fun at unrealistic beauty ideals, making you laugh but also think twice about society's obsession with perfection.
Some characters could have used more depth and pacing drags in places, but overall Shell delivers a clever mix of horror and comedy that's worth checking out if you're into smart social commentary with your scares.