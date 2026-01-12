'Shell' review: Elisabeth Moss's horror-comedy is a body-horror satire

Why it stands out (and where it stumbles)

Elisabeth Moss gives an honest, standout performance as Samantha—her journey from insecurity to empowerment feels real and relatable. Kate Hudson also impresses as the ruthless clinic boss.

The film uses sharp dark humor to poke fun at unrealistic beauty ideals, making you laugh but also think twice about society's obsession with perfection.

Some characters could have used more depth and pacing drags in places, but overall Shell delivers a clever mix of horror and comedy that's worth checking out if you're into smart social commentary with your scares.