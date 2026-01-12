'Dhurandhar' smashes records, tops Hindi box office charts Entertainment Jan 12, 2026

Dhurandhar, an action-packed spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, has taken the box office by storm since its release on December 5.

The film has now crossed ₹800 crore net in India after 38 days, making it the highest-grossing Hindi movie ever.

With a domestic gross of ₹966.65 crore and a worldwide total of ₹1,254.9 crore, it stands as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time, behind Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2.