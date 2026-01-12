'Dhurandhar' smashes records, tops Hindi box office charts
Dhurandhar, an action-packed spy thriller directed by Aditya Dhar, has taken the box office by storm since its release on December 5.
The film has now crossed ₹800 crore net in India after 38 days, making it the highest-grossing Hindi movie ever.
With a domestic gross of ₹966.65 crore and a worldwide total of ₹1,254.9 crore, it stands as the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time, behind Dangal, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2.
In numbers:
Even after more than a month in theaters, Dhurandhar is still pulling crowds—earning ₹6.15 crore net on day 38 (a slight bump from the previous day), despite competition from new releases like The Raja Saab and Ikkis.
Made with a budget of ₹250-300 crore for both parts, its return on investment is a whopping 281%.
What are people saying?
It's not just fans loving Dhurandhar; industry legends are impressed too.
Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai praised director Aditya Dhar's detailed storytelling—from casting to costumes and action scenes—and gave a special shoutout to how even minor roles were handled thoughtfully in the film.