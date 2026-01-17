Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding reception: Art meets love
Entertainment
Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben threw a stylish, super-personal wedding reception at The St. Regis in Mumbai.
Designed by Ambika Gupta, the event was all about bold black, white, and red vibes symbolizing infinite love and new beginnings—plus plenty of details that told their story as a couple.
Personal touches everywhere
From a Van Gogh-inspired carpet with Nupur's handwritten quotes to a "Graze With Love" table featuring cute nods to their dogs, every element felt intimate and meaningful.
Even the media wall had an infinity floral display with their custom monogram, making it clear this celebration was more than just good looks—it was all heart.