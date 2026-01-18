Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Udaipur wedding: Cultures, music, and star power

Why is everyone talking about it?

This wedding was all about blending cultures—Nupur wore a stunning Manish Malhotra lehenga for the Hindu pheras with sweet Malayalam and Punjabi messages embroidered on it.

For the Christian ceremony at Raffles Udaipur, she switched to a classic white gown.

The couple's first dance was set to Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's "Die With a Smile," while their sangeet saw performances from Kriti Sanon herself (sister goals!), Varun Sharma, and Sonu Nigam.