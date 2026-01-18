Nupur Sanon & Stebin Ben's Udaipur wedding: Cultures, music, and star power
Nupur Sanon (yes, Kriti's sister!) and singer Stebin Ben just got married in a dreamy three-day celebration in Udaipur, mixing Hindu and Christian traditions.
After several years together, they made it official with heartfelt rituals, standout outfits, and a guest list that included some Bollywood personalities at their Mumbai reception.
Why is everyone talking about it?
This wedding was all about blending cultures—Nupur wore a stunning Manish Malhotra lehenga for the Hindu pheras with sweet Malayalam and Punjabi messages embroidered on it.
For the Christian ceremony at Raffles Udaipur, she switched to a classic white gown.
The couple's first dance was set to Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga's "Die With a Smile," while their sangeet saw performances from Kriti Sanon herself (sister goals!), Varun Sharma, and Sonu Nigam.
Star-studded Mumbai reception
The celebrations wrapped up with a glitzy Mumbai reception on January 13 (year not specified).
Big names like Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Disha Patani showed up—generating viral clips and social-media attention.