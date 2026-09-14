Oasis announce Oasis Live '27 tour after 2025 Gallagher reunion
Entertainment
Oasis is heading back on tour in 2027 with "Oasis Live '27," bringing their classic sound to fans across the UK Europe, and the US.
This comes after their much-talked-about 2025 reunion, where Liam and Noel Gallagher finally shared the stage again after years apart.
Tour includes 38 shows with Ashcroft
The band will play 38 shows, adding fresh stops like Las Vegas, Boston, Glasgow, and Munich. Richard Ashcroft is joining them for the ride.
Ticket registration runs until September 17 at 8am PT; onsale windows will take place on September 25.
Their last tour drew more than 2 million fans and even inspired a film, plus they're being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this fall.