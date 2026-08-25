Oberoi joins 'Aashram' season 4 with Deol, role undisclosed
Akshay Oberoi is the newest face joining the hit web series Aashram, which is back for its fourth season.
The show, led by Bobby Deol as the controversial Baba Nirala, has been a fan favorite since 2020.
Oberoi has started filming, but his character details are still under wraps.
'Aashram' mahurat brings back familiar cast
Season four kicked off with a mahurat ceremony and brings back familiar names like Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, and Tridha Choudhury.
Alongside Oberoi, Sachin Shroff and Neetu Chandra Srivastava are also joining the cast.
Sharing his excitement, Oberoi said, "Joining a show like Aashram is genuinely exciting because it has created such a strong and distinctive world over the years. Prakash Jha sir has a very unique way of telling stories, and the characters in this universe are never straightforward."