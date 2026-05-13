O'Brien to host 2027 Oscars for 3rd consecutive year
Entertainment
Conan O'Brien is set to host the Oscars again in 2027, making it his third straight year as the face of Hollywood's biggest night.
The Academy confirmed the news today, with the ceremony happening live from the Dolby Theatre on March 14.
O'Brien's debut Oscars drew 19 million+ viewers
O'Brien's hosting style has been a hit: his first Oscars saw viewership hit a five-year high with over 19 million tuning in.
Disney executive Craig Erwich called him "Conan has created remarkable energy around 'The Oscars,'," and producers Raj Kapoor and Katy Mullan say he brings excitement both on stage and behind the scenes.
For Conan, it's also personal; he remembers watching past ceremonies with his late dad, which makes hosting extra meaningful for him.