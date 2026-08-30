O'Connell marries Sulewski in Montecito, Oscar de la Renta looks

Finneas and Claudia first connected on a dating app back in 2018, inspiring Finneas to write his song "Claudia" just hours later.

He proposed last September during sunset with a cushion-cut diamond ring, and they announced it on Instagram with "Forever and ever 9.22."

Claudia has been a muse for Finneas's music. She even directed his "Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa" video.

Wedding planning was nerve-wracking, but Finneas happily let Claudia take the lead, calling himself her "hype man."