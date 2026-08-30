O'Connell marries Sulewski in Montecito, Oscar de la Renta looks
Finneas O'Connell (yep, Billie Eilish's brother and prolific music producer best known for his work with his sister, Billie Eilish) just tied the knot with host, actress, and founder of CYKLAR Skincare Claudia Sulewski in a gorgeous Montecito ceremony this Saturday.
The weekend was extra stylish. Claudia rocked four wedding weekend looks designed by Oscar de la Renta, including one for their first dance.
O'Connell proposed at sunset last September
Finneas and Claudia first connected on a dating app back in 2018, inspiring Finneas to write his song "Claudia" just hours later.
He proposed last September during sunset with a cushion-cut diamond ring, and they announced it on Instagram with "Forever and ever 9.22."
Claudia has been a muse for Finneas's music. She even directed his "Mona Lisa, Mona Lisa" video.
Wedding planning was nerve-wracking, but Finneas happily let Claudia take the lead, calling himself her "hype man."