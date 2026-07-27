Odisha asks Supreme Court to delay 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath' release
Entertainment
Odisha's government has asked the Supreme Court to delay the release of Mahaprabhu Jagannath, an animated movie about Lord Jagannath.
The film had already been approved for a nationwide launch on or after July 28 by India's film board and a panel of judges, right after the famous Jagannath Yatra festival.
Odisha files plea over 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath'
Officials are worried the movie could stir up law and order issues in Odisha.
On July 27, they filed a plea with top judges, who agreed to hear their concerns.
Even though courts previously cleared the release, the state wants extra caution.
Film titled 'Mahaprabhu Jagannath'
Mahaprabhu Jagannath