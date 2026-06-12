'Off Campus' makers ask fans to stop harassing cast members
What's the story
The team behind Off Campus has requested viewers to treat the cast and their families with respect. The show's official social media accounts posted a statement on Thursday, asking fans to extend kindness toward everyone involved in the production. It read, "The Off Campus community is built on a shared love of storytelling - and on respect for the real people who bring it to life."
Warning issued
'Accounts that engage in targeted harassment...'
The statement added, "We ask that everyone in this space extend that respect to our cast and the people in their lives." "Accounts that engage in targeted harassment will be removed from following our accounts." This message comes as the series gears up for its second season. Off Campus is based on Elle Kennedy's bestselling book series and first premiered on Prime Video on May 13 with The Deal as its first novel adaptation.
Twitter Post
See the post here
June 11, 2026
Season finale
'Off Campus' season 2 to focus on Dean and Allie
The first season of Off Campus ended on a cliffhanger involving characters Dean DiLaurentis (Stephen Kalyn), Allie (Mika Abdalla), and newcomer Hunter Davenport (Charlie Evans). This has left fans speculating about the direction of the story in the upcoming season. Prime Video later confirmed that the second season will focus on Dean and Allie's romance, adapting Kennedy's third novel in the series, The Score.
Season 2
What happened in 'Off Campus' season 1?
Despite some parts of Dean and Allie's story being featured in season one, showrunner Louisa Levy assured fans that there is still a lot to look forward to. "They still have plenty of story to explore when we do get to their season," Levy said. The first season followed Briar University's star hockey player Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli) and aspiring songwriter Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) as they navigate a fake dating arrangement that turns into genuine romance.