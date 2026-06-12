'Off Campus' makers ask fans to stop harassing cast members

Warning issued

'Accounts that engage in targeted harassment...'

The statement added, "We ask that everyone in this space extend that respect to our cast and the people in their lives." "Accounts that engage in targeted harassment will be removed from following our accounts." This message comes as the series gears up for its second season. Off Campus is based on Elle Kennedy's bestselling book series and first premiered on Prime Video on May 13 with The Deal as its first novel adaptation.