OFF/BEAT acquires 51% controlling stake in H.I.M, invests ₹15cr
Ranveer Singh and Aman Gupta's men's grooming brand H.I.M just landed a ₹15 crore investment from OFF/BEAT, giving the venture studio a 51% controlling stake.
Singh now owns 44.54%, while Collective Artists Network holds the rest.
The fresh funds are set to help H.I.M ramp up its presence in India's crowded men's personal care market.
H.I.M targets Beardo and Ustraa
Valued at around ₹29.5 crore, H.I.M is taking on big names like Beardo and Ustraa.
Ranveer isn't just a face for the brand: he's been hands-on with product development, focusing on what actually works for Indian guys dealing with heat and humidity.
Their proprietary IN-XT delivery system is part of their push to stand out in the growing world of celebrity-backed brands.