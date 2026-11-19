Valued at around ₹29.5 crore, H.I.M is taking on big names like Beardo and Ustraa.

Ranveer isn't just a face for the brand: he's been hands-on with product development, focusing on what actually works for Indian guys dealing with heat and humidity.

Their proprietary IN-XT delivery system is part of their push to stand out in the growing world of celebrity-backed brands.