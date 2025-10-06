Next Article
'OG' director announces prequel, sequel; hints at Akira's involvement
Entertainment
Pawan Kalyan's new film, They Call Him OG, is smashing the box office with over ₹183 crore earned in just 11 days.
At a Dallas screening, director Sujeeth shared updates about plans for a prequel and sequel to OG, and responded ambiguously to questions about Kalyan's son, Akira Nandan, possibly joining future projects.
What's the buzz around Akira joining the franchise?
Kalyan himself confirmed that both a prequel and sequel are in the works thanks to the movie's big success.
While Akira Nandan's mom, Renu Desai, has said he isn't officially part of OG yet, she added that any updates would come straight from them.
Fans are already hyped for what's next in the OG universe and keeping an eye out for official news on Akira's involvement.