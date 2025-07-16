Next Article
OG teaser release date confirmed
Get ready—Pawan Kalyan's next big film, OG, is dropping its teaser on August 15, 2025.
Directed by Sujeeth and set against a Mumbai backdrop, the movie was shot in Mumbai.
The full release is locked in for September 25.
Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist
Kalyan takes on the role of a fierce gangster in OG, with Emraan Hashmi playing his rival and Priya Arul Mohan as the female lead.
Fans are already buzzing after an earlier character teaser.
Plus, before OG arrives, you can catch Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 on July 24—so it's a packed couple of months for his fans!