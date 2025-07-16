OG teaser release date confirmed

Emraan Hashmi plays the antagonist

Kalyan takes on the role of a fierce gangster in OG, with Emraan Hashmi playing his rival and Priya Arul Mohan as the female lead.

Fans are already buzzing after an earlier character teaser.

Plus, before OG arrives, you can catch Kalyan in Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part 1 on July 24—so it's a packed couple of months for his fans!