'OG': Trailer release date, cast, plot, and everything else
Get ready—OG's trailer lands on September 21, 2025, with Pawan Kalyan leading as an underworld don in 1980s Mumbai.
Directed by Sujeeth, the film also marks Emraan Hashmi's Telugu debut as the main villain.
You can catch OG in theaters from September 25, 2025.
More about the film
Fans are buzzing about Kalyan and Hashmi's face-off, and the soundtrack is already a hit. Priyanka Mohan joins as the female lead, adding to the star power.
The movie has set records with its theatrical rights sales and will stream on Netflix starting November 2025—so whether you're hitting theaters or waiting to binge at home, OG is hard to miss this year.