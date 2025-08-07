Next Article
'Oho Enthan Baby' on Netflix tomorrow
The Tamil rom-com "Oho Enthan Baby" is coming to Netflix on August 8.
This marks Rudra's acting debut and Mithila Palkar's first Tamil film, with both sharing the screen alongside producer-actor Vishnu Vishal (who's also Rudra's brother).
After a modest theatrical run in July, the film is making its digital move just as new movies hit theaters.
Story, cast, crew of the film
Directed by Five Star Krishna, the story follows an aspiring filmmaker who turns his own love life into movie material.
The cast also features Anju Kurian and Mysskin, with Jen Martin handling music and Harish Kannan on cinematography.
Netflix will stream the movie in multiple languages after its theater release wraps up.