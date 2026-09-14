Oldman hopes 'Harry Potter' series will follow Rowling's books
Gary Oldman, who played Sirius Black in the original films, is looking forward to HBO's upcoming Harry Potter series.
He hopes the show will give fans a "more satisfying" experience by sticking closer to J.K. Rowling's books and exploring character details that the movies had to skip.
Oldman feels a TV format can finally do justice to these complex stories.
'Harry Potter' cast, HBO Max premiere
The fresh adaptation starts from Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, with Dominic McLaughlin as Harry, Arabella Stanton as Hermione, and Alastair Stout as Ron.
John Lithgow steps in as Professor Albus Dumbledore and Janet McTeer plays Professor McGonagall.
The show is written by Francesca Gardiner and directed by Mark Mylod. Production kicked off in July 2025, and it premieres December 25, 2026, on HBO Max, though the new Sirius Black hasn't been announced yet!