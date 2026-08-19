Olivia Rodrigo helped pay off university student's final semester tuition

Causey, a first-generation college student, shared that the interaction with Rodrigo started in early 2025.

In a TikTok video, Causey shared screenshots of their conversation, where Rodrigo said, "Hi girl! I know you don't know me, but I love your videos so much; you seem like the kindest, coolest gal."

"I watched ur last vid about tuition, and I'd love to help out if you were open at all to that (sic)?"