Olivia Rodrigo helped pay off university student's final semester tuition
What's the story
Pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo recently made a significant impact in the life of a University of Alabama student by anonymously paying off her final semester's tuition. The singer gifted $5,000 to Jamie Causey, who graduated with a degree in public relations. This act of kindness was kept under wraps for over a year before Causey revealed it on TikTok.
Unexpected offer
'I'd love to help out if you were open at...'
Causey, a first-generation college student, shared that the interaction with Rodrigo started in early 2025.
In a TikTok video, Causey shared screenshots of their conversation, where Rodrigo said, "Hi girl! I know you don't know me, but I love your videos so much; you seem like the kindest, coolest gal."
"I watched ur last vid about tuition, and I'd love to help out if you were open at all to that (sic)?"
Twitter Post
See the post here
A livie shared her story on how Olivia helped her pay tuition for her final semester of college 🩷 pic.twitter.com/MvWmiWU7Xi— Olivia Rodrigo Daily (@DailyRodrigo) August 18, 2026
Heartfelt exchange
'I'm willing to accept any help'
Causey was taken aback by Rodrigo's unexpected offer.
She replied, "Oh my god, hi! I love your music so much...I'm actually about to cry."
"I do have a Venmo...Please don't feel like you have to, but at this point I'm willing to accept any help."
Causey also shared a follow-up message from Rodrigo's representative, dated April 2025, confirming the singer had sent her $5,000 for her education.
Acknowledgment
Causey initially kept the news private
Causey, who hails from Alexander City, Alabama, kept the news private initially as she wanted to preserve the significance of Rodrigo's gesture.
In her TikTok video, she said, "Olivia, I don't know if you'll ever understand how much that means to me."
"You made me feel like I belong on this platform...You just chose to show kindness to a stranger."
She also extended her gratitude to Paris Hilton, who offered to send her merchandise through a message from her representative.