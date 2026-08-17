Olsen and Arnett become parents after Olsen spotted in LA
Entertainment
Elizabeth Olsen and her husband, musician Robbie Arnett, just became parents.
Elizabeth Olsen was seen out in Los Angeles on August 15, 2026, holding a child in a white baby carrier.
Olsen's pregnancy first made headlines back in June when she was spotted with a visible baby bump at a restaurant.
Olsen and Arnett kept relationship private
Olsen and Arnett have kept things pretty private: they started dating in 2016, got engaged in 2019, and quietly tied the knot before the pandemic hit.
In a rare interview last year, Olsen shared that they love simple moments together like "cooking a meal at home and watching a movie."