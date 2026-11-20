Tamil Nadu emerged as the top contributor to O.M- Operation Mole's advance bookings, with a whopping ₹5.01 crore (48% of the gross).

Kerala and Telangana followed closely behind, contributing ₹1.64 crore and ₹1.37 crore respectively.

The film is being released in nine language-format combinations, with an average ticket price of ₹160 across all versions!