Dhanush's 'O.M' collects ₹10cr+ in advance
What's the story
Dhanush's much-anticipated film O.M- Operation Mole has reportedly raked in a whopping ₹10.44 crore through advance bookings for its opening day, per Sacnilk. This figure includes block seats and comes from 6.5 lakh tickets sold across 6,967 shows! The Tamil version alone contributed ₹7.52 crore of this total from 4,123 shows!
Regional dominance
'O.M' advance booking: Tamil Nadu top contributor
Tamil Nadu emerged as the top contributor to O.M- Operation Mole's advance bookings, with a whopping ₹5.01 crore (48% of the gross).
Kerala and Telangana followed closely behind, contributing ₹1.64 crore and ₹1.37 crore respectively.
The film is being released in nine language-format combinations, with an average ticket price of ₹160 across all versions!
City-wise earnings
Top cities for 'O.M' on Day 1
Chennai emerged as the top city for O.M's advance bookings on Day 1, contributing a staggering ₹2.07 crore (20% of the gross).
Hyderabad and Bengaluru followed suit with contributions of ₹89.8 lakh and ₹67.77 lakh, respectively.
The film is expected to perform well at the box office given its strong advance booking figures!
Booking details
Block seats boost 'O.M's Day 1 gross
Of the total gross for O.M- Operation Mole's opening day, ₹94.24 lakh (9%) comes from block seats. Without these, the figure stands at ₹9.49 crore from 5.96 lakh tickets booked!
The Hindi version of the film contributed a mere 3% to the overall gross with Jaipur being its top city at ₹2.67 lakh (10% of the gross).
Mammootty and Sai Pallavi also star.