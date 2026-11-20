When, where to watch Dhanush-Mammootty's 'O.M' on OTT?
What's the story
The much-anticipated Tamil film O.M: Operation Mole, featuring Dhanush and Mammootty in lead roles, hit theaters on Friday, November 20. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the movie is reportedly receiving positive reviews from audiences and critics. The film also stars Sai Pallavi and Sreeleela in pivotal roles. Now, an update regarding its digital release after the theatrical run has been revealed.
OTT details
Netflix to stream the film
According to a report by NDTV, Netflix has reportedly acquired the digital rights for O.M: Operation Mole. The film is expected to stream on the platform after its successful theatrical run.
However, an official confirmation and announcement of the OTT release date from the makers is still awaited.
Film details
Everything to know about the film
O.M: Operation Mole follows Dhanush as Pazhanivel, aka Thirukumara, who goes undercover to dismantle a red sandalwood smuggling racket in the Seshachalam forests.
Mammootty plays Burma Karthikeyan, a powerful cartel kingpin.
The film also features Naseeruddin Shah, Indrans, Renu Desai, Kalairani, Lallu, and Sanjay Swaroop.
Produced by Wunderbar Films and RTake Studios, it has music by Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by K Ezhil Arasu.