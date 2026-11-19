'OM: Operation Mole' advance bookings cross ₹17.36cr 11L+ tickets
OM: Operation Mole, starring Dhanush and Sai Pallavi, is already making waves before release: advance bookings have crossed ₹17.36 crore, with over 11 lakh tickets snapped up.
The film also features Mammootty and Sreeleela and hits theaters on November 20, 2026.
Periasamy's 'OM: Operation Mole' multilingual release
Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, this Tamil-origin film will also be available in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Dhanush, Sai Pallavi, Mammootty, and Sreeleela star in OM: Operation Mole.