On Instagram, Singh addresses Mishra breakup, hints proof and names
Actress Eisha Singh has finally spoken up about the rumors swirling around her breakup with Avinash Mishra.
Taking to Instagram, she made it clear that her silence should not be mistaken for weakness or an inability to stand up for herself.
Eisha also hinted she could reveal documented proof and names.
Singh says silence not weakness
In her words, "Don't mistake my silence for weakness."
With this message, Eisha is letting everyone know she's in control and won't hesitate to set the record straight if needed.