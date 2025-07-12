On track to virality: F1 - The movie fuels interest

India is among F1's top 5 global fanbases

Formula 1 is putting real effort into being more inclusive and accessible, which seems to be working—India now ranks among the top five global fanbases, with over 31 million fans as of 2020.

That's a big change from the pricey Grand Prix days of the early 2010s.

Rising homegrown talents like Kush Maini, who's aiming for the 2026 Grand Prix, are also giving Indian fans even more reasons to tune in.