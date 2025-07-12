Next Article
On track to virality: F1 - The movie fuels interest
"F1: The Movie," starring Brad Pitt and produced by Lewis Hamilton, is making waves in India—even though F1 usually has a pretty niche following here. The film pulled in ₹50 crore at the box office in just 11 days.
Its buzz is spreading beyond theaters too, with new movie characters joining EA's F1 game and Apple eyeing US broadcast rights.
India is among F1's top 5 global fanbases
Formula 1 is putting real effort into being more inclusive and accessible, which seems to be working—India now ranks among the top five global fanbases, with over 31 million fans as of 2020.
That's a big change from the pricey Grand Prix days of the early 2010s.
Rising homegrown talents like Kush Maini, who's aiming for the 2026 Grand Prix, are also giving Indian fans even more reasons to tune in.