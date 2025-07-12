Next Article
Sameera Reddy's Chimni inspired by real events
Sameera Reddy's new film, "Chimni," brings together horror and science in a pretty unexpected way. Set in a cursed palace, the story is inspired by actual cases of "fetus in fetu"—a rare condition where a newborn has a parasitic twin.
Director Gagan Puri says he wanted the film to feel authentic, noting that it blurs the line between science and horror.
'Chimni' explores deeper fears instead of typical horror tropes
Instead of sticking to typical horror tropes, "Chimni" digs into deeper fears—like how our own desires can become monsters.
The main villain stands for hidden human wickedness, challenging Reddy's character Kali as she tries to protect her daughter.
The cast also features Prachi Thakur and Shardul Rana, with Shah Creative Entertainment producing.