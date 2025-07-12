Sameera Reddy's Chimni inspired by real events Entertainment Jul 12, 2025

Sameera Reddy's new film, "Chimni," brings together horror and science in a pretty unexpected way. Set in a cursed palace, the story is inspired by actual cases of "fetus in fetu"—a rare condition where a newborn has a parasitic twin.

Director Gagan Puri says he wanted the film to feel authentic, noting that it blurs the line between science and horror.