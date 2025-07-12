Rajkummar Rao recalls fear during 'Ragini MMS' filming
Rajkummar Rao recently got real about filming the 2011 horror movie Ragini MMS, sharing that he was "so convinced I'm going to see a ghost!"
At one point, he wouldn't even shoot alone on a dark veranda. He took the role to show what real fear looks like—drawing from his own nerves on set.
The film was shot in a haunted bungalow
To keep things authentic, Rao shot in a supposedly haunted bungalow and used multiple cameras for that raw, found-footage vibe.
The film's story follows a couple who run into creepy paranormal events during a weekend trip near Mumbai—a plot inspired by Paranormal Activity.
Rao says his own fear helped make the scares more believable on screen.
His honest reactions added depth to the film
Rao has always pushed for realistic acting, and his honest reactions during Ragini MMS added depth both to his performance and the film's overall mood.
His method approach turned personal chills into something audiences could really feel.