Rajkummar Rao recalls fear during 'Ragini MMS' filming

Rajkummar Rao recently got real about filming the 2011 horror movie Ragini MMS, sharing that he was "so convinced I'm going to see a ghost!"

At one point, he wouldn't even shoot alone on a dark veranda. He took the role to show what real fear looks like—drawing from his own nerves on set.