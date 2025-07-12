Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari delayed to August 2025 Entertainment Jul 12, 2025

Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, has shifted its release from July to August 2025.

The news dropped with a fresh teaser during the Maalik premiere on July 11, hinting that the team wanted to dodge the crowded July box office and give the film more space to shine.