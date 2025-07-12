Next Article
Sidharth Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari delayed to August 2025
Param Sundari, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor, has shifted its release from July to August 2025.
The news dropped with a fresh teaser during the Maalik premiere on July 11, hinting that the team wanted to dodge the crowded July box office and give the film more space to shine.
'Param Sundari' is a North-meets-South love story
Directed by Tushar Jalota and produced by Maddock Films, Param Sundari tells a North-meets-South love story.
While fans wait for an exact date in August, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen soon in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari—set for release on September 12—alongside Varun Dhawan, Rohit Saraf, and Sanya Malhotra.