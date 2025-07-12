Next Article
Pooja Hegde's 'Monica' from 'Coolie' hits 5 million views
Pooja Hegde's new song "Monica" from the film Coolie is blowing up, crossing 5 million YouTube views in just one day.
The upbeat track, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, features Hegde dancing in a striking red gown—and fans can't get enough.
'Coolie' to release on August 14
Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, drops August 14 and stars Rajinikanth alongside Nagarjuna and Sathyaraj—reuniting after almost 40 years—with a special cameo by Aamir Khan.
The movie will release in over 100 countries and centers on gold smuggling.
With Anirudh's music and a star-packed team behind it, Coolie is already one of the year's most anticipated films.