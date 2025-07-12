Pooja Hegde's 'Monica' from 'Coolie' hits 5 million views

'Coolie' to release on August 14

Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, drops August 14 and stars Rajinikanth alongside Nagarjuna and Sathyaraj—reuniting after almost 40 years—with a special cameo by Aamir Khan.

The movie will release in over 100 countries and centers on gold smuggling.

With Anirudh's music and a star-packed team behind it, Coolie is already one of the year's most anticipated films.