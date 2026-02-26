'One Battle After Another' on OTT: Where to watch it
Paul Thomas Anderson's latest film, One Battle After Another, just dropped on JioHotstar on February 26, 2026.
The movie has already picked up six BAFTAs (including Best Film) and stars Leonardo DiCaprio as Bob—a once-famous revolutionary now living off the grid with his daughter Willa.
More about the movie and its cast
When Bob's daughter goes missing, he's forced to face his old enemy Colonel Lockjaw (Sean Penn) and team up with the quirky French 75 crew to get her back.
The cast also features Teyana Taylor, Benicio del Toro, Regina Hall, and Alana Haim.
Shot in California and Texas on classic film stock for that vintage vibe.
You can stream it right now in English on JioHotstar—other languages are coming soon.
Critics are calling this Anderson's most entertaining and layered movie yet. Plus, it scored 13 Oscar nominations including Best Picture and acting nods for DiCaprio, Penn, Del Toro, and Taylor.