'One Tree Hill' star Tyler Hilton and Megan Park call it quits

Focused on family 1st

Hilton emphasized that he and Park are committed to co-parenting, saying, "Some time ago, Megan and I decided to end our marriage. We continue to make the kids and co-parenting the priority."

He also thanked everyone for respecting their privacy during this time.

The couple first met back in 2006 while filming "Charlie Bartlett" before tying the knot in 2015.