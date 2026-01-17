'One Tree Hill' star Tyler Hilton and Megan Park call it quits
Tyler Hilton and Megan Park have quietly separated after 10 years of marriage.
The "One Tree Hill" actor shared the news on Instagram, mentioning they made the decision "some time ago."
They're parents to two kids: Winnie (6) and Benny, who was born in 2024.
Focused on family 1st
Hilton emphasized that he and Park are committed to co-parenting, saying, "Some time ago, Megan and I decided to end our marriage. We continue to make the kids and co-parenting the priority."
He also thanked everyone for respecting their privacy during this time.
The couple first met back in 2006 while filming "Charlie Bartlett" before tying the knot in 2015.