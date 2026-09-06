'Asur': Oni Sen reveals why he isn't directing Season 3
What's the story
Oni Sen, the director of the first two seasons of Asur, has opened up about his decision not to return for the third season. In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, he said that he felt there was "nothing new or fresh left for me to bring" to the series. The upcoming season is being directed by Gaurav Shukla and Shwetabh Varma. It stars Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi, and Ahsaas Channa, among others.
Director's statement
Sen felt his journey with 'Asur' had reached its end
Sen told Bollywood Hungama, "Like meaningful chapters in life, my personal directorial journey with Asur reached its natural conclusion."
"After pouring everything I had into two seasons, I realized I had given it all, and there was nothing new or fresh left for me to bring to that specific directorial table."
New directors
He is confident in the new directors
Despite his departure, Sen is confident in the new directors.
He said, "Knowing that Gaurav and Shwetabh are taking the director's chair for the new season fills me with immense comfort and excitement."
"They will surely do a great job. I wish them, and the entire team, nothing but the absolute best as they carry this story forward."
Fond memories
Sen shared his fond memories of working on 'Asur'
Sen also shared his fond memories of working on Asur.
He said, "It was my first long-format narrative drama. It was a leap into the unknown that turned into an extraordinary journey."
"The way audiences embraced the show, the overwhelming love we received, and the cult following it built over two seasons is something every filmmaker dreams of."
Team effort
He credited the entire team for 'Asur's success
Sen also credited the writing team, cast, and crew for the success of Asur.
He said, "Building Asur across Seasons 1 and 2 was a thrilling, beautiful, and intensely collaborative experience."
"I was lucky to have a fantastic writing team, an exceptional cast who gave their absolute souls to these characters, and a relentless crew."
"Together, we managed to build a world that left a lasting mark on Indian web series history."
New venture
Meanwhile, here's more about Sen's new series, 'Operation Safed Sagar'
Meanwhile, Sen is currently basking in the success of his new Netflix series Operation Safed Sagar.
The show, which stars Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, Abhay Varma, Dia Mirza, Mihir Ahuja, and Adil Hussain, has been praised for its realistic depiction of Indian Air Force personnel during the 1999 Kargil War.