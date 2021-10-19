Onir to direct an 8-episode web series on Pulwama attack

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Mail Published on Oct 19, 2021, 04:54 pm

'Pulwama Key No.1026' will bring back memories of the gruesome attack

The 2019 Pulwama terror attack is getting a series and it will be helmed by My Brother...Nikhil director Onir. The project has been titled Pulwama Key No. 1026 and it will be consisting of eight episodes. The makers said that the SonyLIV series will be a "narrative of the gruesome attack," in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel had lost their lives.

Details

It is based on book 'The Lover Boy of Bahawalpur'

The series will be based on the book The Lover Boy of Bahawalpur written by author and journalist Rahul Pandita. It aims to bring out "the unknown facts" of the incident and "what ensued thereon." "The series is a tribute to all those martyrs whose dreams were blown to smithereens the minute the suicide bomber's car hit the bus," said the makers.

About

Series to 'pay homage to the bravehearts and NIA team'

The team highlighted that the series will be a tribute to the martyrs "and the NIA team." "To pay homage to the bravehearts and the NIA team who painstakingly investigated the attack, SonyLIV brings the never-seen-before story with Pulwama Key No. 1026," it read. "We are pleased to announce this project that's backed by Onir, an amazing director," said Ashish Golwalkar, Head Content, SonyLIV.

Quote

Forty is not just a number, says Onir about attack

Meanwhile, the director noted that the attack "broke India and its people." He pointed out, "Forty is not just a number, but the living dreams of these brave men and their families blown apart. Pulwama Key No. 1026 is the story about the men and women who worked tirelessly to find the truth." "It's a story every Indian should know," he concluded.

History

Recalling what happened during the Pulwama attack

On February 14, 2019, a terror attack was carried out in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir by a suicide bomber. The assailant named Adil Ahmed Dar, who was a part of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), rammed his vehicle into a bus carrying the CRPF personnel. The attack shook the nation and the world. United Nations and several other countries from across the globe had condemned it.