Only Indian film 'Rehmat' nominated for Golden Leopard at Locarno Entertainment Jul 10, 2026

Gurvinder Singh's Punjabi film Rehmat is making waves as the only Indian movie in the main competition at this year's Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland.

It's up for the festival's top prize, the Golden Leopard, and also snagged a nomination for the "Pardo for Change" award.

The festival runs from August 5-15.