Only Indian film 'Rehmat' nominated for Golden Leopard at Locarno
Entertainment
Gurvinder Singh's Punjabi film Rehmat is making waves as the only Indian movie in the main competition at this year's Locarno International Film Festival in Switzerland.
It's up for the festival's top prize, the Golden Leopard, and also snagged a nomination for the "Pardo for Change" award.
The festival runs from August 5-15.
'Rehmat' weaves Cour's 3 Punjab stories
Adapted from Ajeet Cour's short stories, Rehmat weaves together three stories set in present-day Punjab, exploring family struggles, grief, and hope, plus a mysterious stranger who claims to be God.
With a cast led by Naseeruddin Shah and some fresh faces, the film continues director Gurvinder Singh's streak of thoughtful storytelling that has already wowed audiences at Venice and Cannes.