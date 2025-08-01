'Only Murders in the Building' S05 on OTT: Where to watch Entertainment Aug 01, 2025

"Only Murders in the Building" is back for Season 5 on September 9, 2024.

The first three episodes land together on Hulu, with seven more dropping weekly every Tuesday until October 28, 2024.

This time, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel dig into the mysterious death of their doorman Lester.