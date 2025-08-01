'Only Murders in the Building' S05 on OTT: Where to watch
"Only Murders in the Building" is back for Season 5 on September 9, 2024.
The first three episodes land together on Hulu, with seven more dropping weekly every Tuesday until October 28, 2024.
This time, Charles, Oliver, and Mabel dig into the mysterious death of their doorman Lester.
Streaming options and subscription details
Season 5 streams on Hulu and JioHotstar via OTTplay Premium—so if you're catching up or rewatching old mysteries, everything's there in one place.
Cast and filming locations
The main trio—Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short—return alongside Meryl Streep. New faces like Keegan-Michael Key, Christoph Waltz, Renee Zellweger, and Logan Lerman join the fun.
Filming took place around NYC's Upper West Side; you'll spot the Belnord building as Arconia and even some Staten Island scenes near the Godfather house.
