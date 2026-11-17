'Only Murders in the Building' Season 6 arrives December 8
The Only Murders in the Building trio, Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short, are back, but this time they're heading to London.
Season six drops on Hulu December 8 and picks up right after Cinda Canning's death.
With Detective Donna Williams revealing that Cinda had been in London, the gang is drawn into an international mystery.
Coughlin plays mysterious royal suspect
This season brings a royal twist with Nicola Coughlin playing a mysterious royal suspect and Martin Freeman joining as an actor from Charles's old show.
Plus, Olivia Colman and Meryl Streep are set for guest appearances, so expect some seriously fun surprises as the crew tries to crack their toughest case yet.