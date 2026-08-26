'Operation Tral' teaser: Jayasurya tackles Kashmir mission Vega directorial debut
Entertainment
The teaser for Operation Tral just dropped, giving us a first look at Jayasurya as an NIA officer tackling a real-life inspired mission in Kashmir after a convoy attack.
This marks music composer Ratheesh Vega's directorial debut, and the film is set to hit theaters in December 2026.
Singh's Malayalam debut in 'Operation Tral'
Operation Tral features Ritika Singh (making her Malayalam acting debut), Murali Sharma, Vinay Rai, and more alongside Jayasurya.
Behind the scenes, Najose handles cinematography, while Ratheesh Vega handles music and original score, and Shafeeque VB edits.
If you're keeping track of Jayasurya's projects, he's also got Kathanar - The Wild Sorcerer, Mayan, and Titans (releasing October 1) lined up.