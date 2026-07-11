Oregon withdraws motion to delay $110B Paramount Warner Bros. merger
Entertainment
Oregon's attorney general has withdrawn its motion to delay the $110 billion Paramount and Warner Bros. merger, after Paramount would not hand over certain internal documents tied to "Project Warrior" and past lobbying during Trump's presidency.
Paramount says the deal is legal and good for competition, even with this hiccup.
Paramount will not close until 7/22
Paramount has promised not to close the deal before July 22 and welcomed Oregon stepping back, saying they are "pleased" with the decision.
Still, actors and writers are worried about possible job cuts if Hollywood gets even more consolidated.
Other US states are still reviewing the merger and could block it as soon as next week, so things are not settled yet.