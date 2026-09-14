Original 1977 'Star Wars' gets 1st IMAX release early 2027
Entertainment
Big news for Star Wars fans: the legendary 1977 film is getting its first-ever IMAX release in early 2027, just in time for its 50th birthday.
This screening will feature the original version, no A New Hope subtitle and none of the later Special Edition tweaks, so you'll get to see it just like audiences did back in the day.
'Star Wars: Starfighter' release May 28
The celebration doesn't stop there.
Star Wars: Starfighter, a brand-new stand-alone film directed by Shawn Levy, lands on May 28, 2027. Ryan Gosling stars as Kade Auberon, with Matt Smith and Amy Adams along for the ride.
Shot with IMAX cameras and showing in select theaters across the US it's made to be a big-screen experience right from launch.