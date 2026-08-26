Orlando Bloom makes shock exit from Priyanka Chopra's 'Reset'
What's the story
Actor Orlando Bloom has reportedly exited the upcoming independent survival thriller, Reset, just days ahead of its filming schedule. The actor was initially announced as the male lead opposite Priyanka Chopra. According to a report by TMZ, his departure has left the cast and crew scrambling for a replacement.
Production impact
Frustration mounts as replacement is sought for Bloom
Bloom's exit from Reset has reportedly caused frustration among the team, as his involvement was crucial in securing financing and distribution in international markets.
The filmmakers are now considering three potential replacements for Bloom, with a decision expected soon to keep production on schedule.
Chopra, who is also producing the film, is expected to have a say in selecting Bloom's replacement.
Film synopsis
Here's everything to know about 'Reset'
Deadline reported in May that Reset is an independent survival thriller about a woman (Chopra) who wakes up in the wilderness with no memory of how she got there.
She realizes her only chance at survival is to trust a charming stranger (Bloom), who may not be what he seems.
The film's production has been affected by Bloom's exit, but it remains to be seen how the team will proceed.
Other projects
On the work front for Chopra
Meanwhile, Chopra is nearing the end of her shoot for Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Mahesh Babu. The film has a whopping ₹1,200 crore budget and is slated for an April 2027 release.
The exact reason behind Bloom's exit is yet to be revealed.