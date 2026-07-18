Ortega and Byrne to star in 'Nasty' by Jarosz
Entertainment
Jenna Ortega and Rose Byrne are joining forces in Nasty, a new sports drama about a young gymnast chasing her Olympic dream while clashing with her coach.
The script, written by Isabella Jarosz, made waves on the 2024 Black List, a big deal for unproduced screenplays.
Clockwork to produce 'Nasty' this fall
Nasty will be produced by Clockwork, Warner Bros.' fresh indie-focused label started by former Neon execs.
This movie also brings director Mary Bronstein and Rose Byrne back together after their last project.
Filming kicks off this fall, as Clockwork continues to invest in standout films and original voices.