Oscars: Dharmendra's absence from In Memoriam segment sparks outrage

More on the late actor

Dharmendra, born in Punjab in 1935, was a Bollywood icon known for classics like Sholay and Seeta Aur Geeta.

With a career spanning over four decades, he acted in more than 300 films and produced hits like Ghayal.

He continued working until his passing at age 89 in November 2025, earning major awards including the Padma Bhushan and Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.