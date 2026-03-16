Oscars: Dharmendra's absence from In Memoriam segment sparks outrage
The 98th Academy Awards in Los Angeles sparked backlash after Bollywood legend Dharmendra was missing from the In Memoriam segment, even as Hollywood icons like Robert Redford and Diane Keaton were honored.
Fans took to social media to call out the oversight and share their disappointment.
More on the late actor
Dharmendra, born in Punjab in 1935, was a Bollywood icon known for classics like Sholay and Seeta Aur Geeta.
With a career spanning over four decades, he acted in more than 300 films and produced hits like Ghayal.
He continued working until his passing at age 89 in November 2025, earning major awards including the Padma Bhushan and Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award.
Dharmendra was honored at BAFTA Awards
Despite being missed at the Oscars, Dharmendra was recently honored at the BAFTA Awards' In Memoriam segment, making him the only Indian actor featured there this year.